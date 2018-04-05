NW Natural Announces Dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN), dba NW Natural, has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.



The dividends will be paid May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2018. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.89 per share.

About NW Natural

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and provides natural gas service to nearly 740,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers through approximately 14,000 miles of mains and service lines in western Oregon and southwestern Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest with approximately $3 billion in total assets. NW Natural and its subsidiaries currently own and operate underground gas storage facilities with designed storage capacity of approximately 31 Bcf in Oregon and California. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.

