URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight

PHILADELPHIA, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain and Urban Outfitters brands and the Food and Beverage division, today announced that David McCreight, CEO Anthropologie Group and President, URBN will leave URBN on April 27, 2018. Going forward Hillary Super, Anthropologie Group President, Apparel and Accessories, which includes Beauty and BHLDN, in partnership with Andrew Carnie, Anthropologie Group President, Home, Garden and International, will lead the brand.



"We thank David for his six years of service to the Company during which time the Anthropologie group opened 60 stores and grew revenue by over 35%," said Richard A. Hayne. "Both Hillary and Andrew are strong leaders and excellent merchants with a solid understanding of the Anthropologie customer. Anthropologie Group's current business is particularly robust, and we are excited about both the near and longer-term opportunities for growth under their leadership."

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 247 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe and websites; 226 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 132 Free People stores in the United States and Canada, catalogs and websites and 10 Food and Beverage restaurants, as of March 31, 2018. Free People and Anthropologie Group wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,100 department and specialty stores worldwide, customer websites and the Company's Retail segment.

