OP Bancorp (Nasdaq: OPBK) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), the holding company for Open Bank, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Min Kim, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Closing Bell.

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Friday, April 6, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank, is a California corporation. Open Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles and Orange Counties and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates with seven full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena and Buena Park. The Bank also has three loan production offices in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017. Phone 213.892.9999; www.myopenbank.com Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

