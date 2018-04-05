National Tartan Day NY Committee to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

National Tartan Day New York Committee will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of National Tartan Day, honouring the contributions of Scottish-Americans to the United States, and the 20th Annual New York Tartan Day Parade on Saturday, April 7, KYLE DAWSON, PRESIDENT OF THE NTDNYC will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd& Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, April 6, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

National Tartan Day NY Committee Media Contact:

Heather Quist

646-457-7746

heather.quist@gmail.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About National Tartan Day NY Committee

National Tartan Day is a holiday created 20 years ago by Congress and Presidential proclamation to honor the contributions of Scots and Scottish-Americans to the United States, and is observed every April 6th. The 20th Annual New York Tartan Day Parade takes place on Saturday, April 7 at 2:00pm on Sixth Avenue, from 44th to 54th Streets. Events are organized by the NTDNYC, a non-profit 501(c)3 coalition comprising the Saint Andrew's Society of the State of New York, the New York Caledonian Club, the American-Scottish Foundation, Clan Campbell and Carnegie Hall. The week of events surrounding Tartan Day and the Tartan Day Parade have been named Tartan Week, and are an occasion for thousands of people to visit New York City every April.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-