Trinidad Drilling Announces First Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (Trinidad) is pleased to announce that we will release our first quarter 2018 results after market close on Monday, May 7, 2018. The news release will provide consolidated operating and financial information. The full management's discussion and analysis, as well as the consolidated financial statements, will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Trinidad's website at www.trinidaddrilling.com and will also be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



Conference Call:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET)

866-393-4306 (toll-free in North America) or 734-385-2616 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call

Conference ID: 3958738

Archived Recording:

855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 3958738

Webcast: https://www.trinidaddrilling.com/investors/events-presentations

About Trinidad

Trinidad is an industry-leading contract driller, providing safe, reliable, expertly-designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad's drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry. Trinidad provides contract drilling and related services in Canada, the US, the Middle East and Mexico.

For further information, please contact: Brent Conway

President & Chief Executive Officer

403.265.6525

Lesley Bolster

Chief Financial Officer

403.265.6525

Adrian Lachance

Chief Operating Officer

403.265.6525 Lisa Ottmann

Vice President, Investor Relations

403.294.4401



email: investors@trinidaddrilling.com



