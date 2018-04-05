Uniti Group Inc. To Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on May 10, 2018. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 4397599. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company's website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website beginning on May 10, 2018 at approximately 8:00 pm Eastern Time and will remain available for 14 days.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2017, Uniti owns 4.9 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

