QEP Resources Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2018 results beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. MDT) on Thursday, April 26, 2018. QEP will issue a combined first quarter 2018 financial and operational results news release Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after market close.



The conference call can be heard live through a link on the QEP website, www.qepres.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 869-3847 domestically or (201) 689-8261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call's start time. A replay of the conference call will be available on the QEP website and a telephone audio replay will be available from April 26, 2018 to May 26, 2018, by calling (877) 660-6853 domestically or (201) 612-7415 internationally and then entering conference ID # 13678506.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is an independent natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company focused in two geographic regions: the Northern Region (primarily North Dakota and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily Texas and Louisiana) of the United States.

