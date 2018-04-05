Matthews International Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

PITTSBURGH, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM:MATW) today announced plans to release Second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



Matthews International Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Friday, April 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci – President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola - Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the call, dial 1-612-332-0335 at least ten minutes before the conference call begins and ask for the Matthews International Corporation conference call. A replay of the call will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the day of the conference and will be accessible until 11:59 p.m., May 11, 2018. To access the replay, dial 1-320-365-3844, enter the pass code 447244, and follow the provided instructions.



