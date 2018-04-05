State Bank Financial Corporation Announces Release Date and Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

ATLANTA, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, in a press release before the market opens on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The press release and accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investors section on the company's website at www.statebt.com.



The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET, in which Chairman Joe Evans, Chief Executive Officer Tom Wiley, Chief Financial Officer Sheila Ray, and Chief Credit Officer David Black will discuss financial and business results for the quarter.

Dial in number: 1.800.772.4206

Please allow time to register your name and affiliation/company prior to the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available in the Investors section on the company's website at www.statebt.com shortly after the call's completion.

State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ), with approximately $5.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017, is an Atlanta-based bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company. State Bank operates a full service banking business and offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products to our customers throughout seven of Georgia's eight largest MSAs.

