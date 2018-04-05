AMC Networks to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter 2018 on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.



The conference call will be webcast live via the company's website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading "Investors". Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 5598435 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 5598435). The call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks Inc.

Dedicated to producing quality programming and content for more than 30 years, AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in cable television. AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The company also operates BBC America through a joint venture with BBC Worldwide. In addition, the company operates AMC Networks International, its global division. For more information, please visit www.amcnetworks.com .

Contacts:

Seth Zaslow

Investor Relations

646-273-3766

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis

Corporate Communications

917-542-6390

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com