SafetyChain Software Named Top 10 Most Recommended Quality Management Solution Provider for the Food & Beverage Industry

SafetyChain Software, a leading provider of Food Quality Management Systems (QMS) that help companies improve productivity, profitability, and compliance, has been awarded a coveted spot on the Insights Success list of 10 Most Recommended Quality Management Solution Providers, 2018.



The list serves as a resource guide for decision makers seeking to implement best-in-class quality management software in their companies. Technology companies on this year's list are profiled in a issue of Insights Success focused on leaders in Quality Management solutions.

SafetyChain is featured as the leading solution for the food and beverage industry, with technology that is innovatively designed to empower food industry practitioners with unique tools to manage documents and align with any ISO or GFSI standard. The Insights Success article also profiles co-founder and CEO Barry Maxon and explores SafetyChain's powerful analytics tool, which includes a simple engine for building reports, dashboards and real-time alerts for everything from compliance to Statistical Process Control (SPC).



Brian Sharp, SafetyChain Software's President a, commented, "SafetyChain is proud to be selected as one of the 10 Most Recommended Quality Management Solution Providers. We are working hard to help food companies fundamentally change how they do business with better technology that benefits both their business operations and their customers. This award confirms we are on the right track to doing just that with a lot more exciting things to come."



About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain is a Quality Management System (QMS) that helps food and beverage companies improve productivity, profitability, and compliance with a flexible, user-friendly software platform that captures, manages, and analyzes real-time operations data. www.safetychain.com

