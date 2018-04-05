Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the country, is hosting its ninth year of Paper Clover, a fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth in partnership with National 4-H council.



From April 11 to April 22, Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover—the emblem of 4-H—for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com. The funds raised will be awarded to 4-H youth as scholarships to attend camps and leadership conferences in the state where the donation was collected.

"Every Paper Clover donation directly contributes to the growth and development of 4-H youth," said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. "Tractor Supply customers and team members show incredible support for this program because they see the value 4-H brings in teaching indispensable skills that benefit their communities for years to come."

Since its start in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $13 million in essential funding. Last year the Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, saw a record-breaking year with more than $1.8 million raised.

"The stories we hear from the thousands of 4-H youth who have attended camps and leadership conferences because of Paper Clover remind us why we work so hard to support this mission," said Jessica Holmes, store marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company. "In every Tractor Supply community, we see 4-H members growing into leaders and we are proud to play a role in their development."

Fundraising efforts from Paper Clover fund scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs nationwide, and every donation benefits youth within the state it was collected.

"4-H continues to empower America's youth with hands-on learning and education programs that encompass skills like responsibility, resiliency and hard work," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, the Paper Clover promotion gives more youth the opportunity to experience and benefit from 4-H."

4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. With 28,000 team members, 1,700 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At March 31, 2018, the Company operated 1,700 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 30, 2017, the Company operated 168 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About 4-H

4‑H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at www.4‑H.org, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

