Breker Verification Systems Names Jim Hogan to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of verification solutions based on Portable Stimulus, today appointed Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC, to its board of directors.

In making the announcement, Adnan Hamid, Breker's founder and chief executive officer, remarks: "Jim Hogan is a semiconductor industry treasure who can be counted on for his strategic advice and broad network of contacts. We welcome him into the Breker fold and will rely on his vast wisdom and experience."

For more than 40 years, Hogan has worked in the semiconductor design and manufacturing industry. His experience includes senior executive and board director positions at various electronic design automation (EDA), intellectual property (IP), semiconductor equipment, material science and information technology (IT) companies. He currently serves on the board of directors of several private companies in addition to Breker and is a strategic advisor to a number of private and public companies. Hogan has Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science and an MBA from San Jose State University.



"Breker is a leader of the next generation of chip design verification companies," notes Hogan. "Its approach to Portable Stimulus is the kind of breakthrough platform that happens once in a decade and fully enables an executable specification across all verification platforms."



Breker first introduced a graph-based approach to test case generation in 2008, now known as Portable Stimulus. It gives chip design verification groups true Verification GPS ( G raph-based, P ortable, S hareable) with its Portable Stimulus solutions. Through the use of a G raph-based intent specification in an industry standard language, TrekSoC™ offers proven P ortability across verification platforms, scaling from IP to SoC for vertical reuse and SoC to post-silicon for horizontal reuse. It is S hareable across global diverse teams, project revisions and communication channels.



TrekSoC is in use at large and mid-sized semiconductor companies worldwide on a variety of projects, including universal verification methodology (UVM) sequence generation and software-driven test generation from easy-to-author, graph-based representations and hardware/software scenario generation for emulation and system tests. Applications range from servers, networking, graphics processing units (GPUs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to mobile and base stations for cellular wireless.



Breker is a founding member and an active participant of the Accellera Portable Stimulus Working Group (PSWG) and contributed a working C++ language representation for standardization efforts.



About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of verification solutions based on Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms, and the first company to introduce graph-based verification. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is G raph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, P ortable, eliminating test redundancy across process, and S hareable to foster communication and reuse giving chip design verification groups true Verification GPS . Breker is privately held.



TrekSoC, TrekSoC-Si, TrekBox and SoC Scenario Modeling are registered trademark of Breker Verification Systems. Breker Verification Systems acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.