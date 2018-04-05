Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announced today the appointment of Robert J. (Bob) Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Mr. Saia will lead the company's business development team to meet customer requirements and identify new market opportunities to execute the strategic business plan for the Cadence Aerospace organization. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.



Mr. Saia has a distinguished career in the Aviation industry, joining Cadence Aerospace with more than 40 years of experience. Most recently, he launched Saia Consulting Services LLC to provide technical services, business development and marketing services to Tier 1 Aviation Suppliers and other consulting firms serving the industry.

Prior to starting his own consultancy, Mr. Saia held a number of executive roles at United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney. He served as Vice President, Commercial Engine Programs at Pratt & Whitney, where he oversaw program management, business development and technology maturation for commercial engine models. In this role, Mr. Saia led an interdisciplinary team that developed and brought to market the company's next generation of commercial engines, the Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1000G with Geared TurboFan™ technology. He received the distinguished Silver Medal Award from the Royal Aeronautical Society in December 2014 for his program leadership in conjunction with the development of this engine.

Mr. Saia also served as Executive Vice President of the Engine Alliance, a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and General Electric, to develop and sell the GP7200 series for the Airbus A380 airplane. He also served as Vice President of the Pratt & Whitney GP7200 Program.

He began his career at Pratt & Whitney in Engineering, holding several leadership positions including leading the Systems Engineering Department, responsible for Commercial and Military engine design, performance, operability and electronic engine controls. During his engineering tenure, Mr. Saia worked closely with Airplane OEMs on the design, installation and integration of the powerplants on new platforms such as the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 models.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Bob for many years, both at Pratt & Whitney and at PAS Technologies. I am delighted that he has agreed to join the Cadence senior leadership team," said Tom Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. "This is a very exciting time in Aerospace, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Bob and the rest of the Cadence team in delighting customers and changing the game."

Mr. Saia holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southeastern Massachusetts University and a master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company's Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

