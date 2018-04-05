The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Will Perform Double Feature Old-Time Radio Show on April 14th

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday April 14th at 6:30pm, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre will deliver a double feature old time radio performance at the Scientology Information Center of the murder mystery, Killer's Law, and the air adventure, Crate Killer. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

We are excited to announce a new cast member who will share her own love of performing in radio theatre shows. Auditions for additional talent for the troupe were recently held. Ms. Karen Todd, already a lover of the stories she would be performing, knew she wanted to take her love to the next level.

"I've been watching these types of performances of L. Ron Hubbard's fiction stories on the West Coast in Los Angeles for 6 years and always enjoyed them," said Karen. "When I was a kid I used to listen to radio shows in Germany as my father was in the military there. So I have a lot of pleasure associated with radio show performances. I've now graduated from being part of the audience to actually performing!"

These stories will provide a double-dose of entertainment:

Killer's Law: Sheriff Kyle of Deadeye, Nevada is headed east to the nation's capital where corruption, intrigue and murder are all in a day's work. Kyle is accused of murder and he's got no alibi, no memory, and apparently doesn't have a prayer ... unless he can find a way to outwit, outfox and outmaneuver the masters of deception and double-crosses.

The Crate Killer: Lieutenant Jumper Bailey is a test pilot who has survived 9 crashes taking crates (airplanes) to their breaking limit and beyond. But now he has been ordered to make his next test flight and he's not so certain that he has more than the 9 lives he's already used.

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers through the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines-often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.

To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org or www.scientology.tv.

Contact Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966