David Attisani Named "Thought Leader" by Who's Who Legal for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choate today announced that partner David Attisani has been named as a global "Thought Leader" in the field of Insurance and Reinsurance by Who's Who Legal 2018. The honor places Mr. Attisani among the top two percent of insurance lawyers worldwide for the second year in a row.



According to Who's Who Legal, Mr. Attisani is described as "very highly regarded by his clients" and as having "…developed a really good practice." Moreover, "Thought Leaders" are described as "worthy of special mention owing not only to their vast expertise and experience advising on some of the world's most significant and cutting-edge legal matters, but also their ability to innovate, inspire and go above and beyond to deliver for their clients."

In 2017, Mr. Attisani was recently named as one of only 455 members of the inaugural Legal 500 "Hall of Fame" class. He was the first-ever Boston-area attorney to be recognized in the Chambers USA nationwide rankings for Insurance/Reinsurance (2014-2017). He was also named one of Law360's "10 Most Admired Insurance Attorneys in America" for 2010—out of 1,016 nominations from 100 firms. He is one of only 12 reinsurance lawyers listed in The 2016 Legal 500's elite "Leading Lawyers" category, a designation he also received in 2015, 2012 and 2011. He was also elected to Best of the Best USA (2009-2014) in Insurance & Reinsurance, which recognizes only 30 US industry professionals. In 2016, he was one of only 5 US insurance and reinsurance attorneys to be named "Most Highly Regarded" in the 13th annual edition of Who's Who Legal: Insurance & Reinsurance. He was also elected to the World's Leading Insurance and Reinsurance Lawyers (2006-2017) and is listed in Best Lawyers in America for Insurance Law (2012-2017).

Mr. Attisani received his JD cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1991 and his BA magna cum laude from Williams College in 1987.

Since 1996 Who's Who Legal has identified the foremost legal practitioners in multiple areas of business law from more than 100 national jurisdictions. Nominees are selected based on comprehensive, independent research results from both general counsel and private practice lawyers worldwide. More at whoswholegal.com.

