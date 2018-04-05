U.S. Coast Guard Seeks Small Businesses to Manufacture Aluminum Tubing

Elizabeth City, N.C. , April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Coast Guard issued a combined solicitation for small businesses who manufacture aluminum tubing for aircraft components and accessories. This opportunity is located in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Small businesses can submit a quote on April 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the latest. April 13, 2018 is the anticipated award date. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use the third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

The requirements to fulfill the Coast Guards needs are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. The contractor will be responsible for providing four varieties of tubing at a quantity of 20 each.

Email quotations are preferred and are to be sent to Michelle R. Monds ( michelle.r.monds@uscg.mil ). Make sure that before applying for this opportunity that your company is properly registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). It is important to have this registration set-up if interested in making offers to the government for work such as this.

SAM is mandatory for all who want to make offers to perform contract work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Program , bid training , and proposal writing services . They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP, but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/