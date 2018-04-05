MLSs Take Giant Step Forward with Launch of Innovative Real Estate Data Platform: The MLS Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MLS Grid is thrilled to announce its official launch within its first market. The MLS Grid platform removes barriers related to accessing multiple listing service data for real estate brokers and their vendors by providing a consolidated source of IDX and VOW information with a single, universal license agreement. The MLS Grid selected Chicago as the launch market for the platform, with other markets to follow as part of a nationwide effort to make MLS listing data more readily available.





The MLS Grid was founded in 2016 as a cooperative venture between eight MLS organizations. Today, this network has grown to include 10 large MLSs, providing service to more than 200,000 real estate practitioners throughout the country. The current MLS Grid network includes Austin MLS (Texas), Carolina MLS (North and South Carolina), Heartland MLS (Kansas City), MARIS (St. Louis), MIBOR (Indianapolis), MRED (Chicagoland), MyFloridaRegional MLS (Northern Florida), Northstar MLS (Minnesota), Northwest MLS (Seattle), and Realtracs (Tennessee).

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), which serves the Chicagoland area, is one of the founding members of the MLS Grid and is proud to be the first MLS to launch the platform, according to MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen, who also serves as chair of the MLS Grid Board of Managers.

"Based on the latest RESO Standards, the MLS Grid not only modernizes the way technologists access MLS data, but it also provides a single license agreement to govern the use of brokers' data," said Jensen. "The first major milestone of this project has finished on time, on budget, and on spec. We couldn't be happier with where we're heading; this is a giant step forward for real estate technology."

The MLS Grid compiles data directly from MLSs to create the single data feed, unifying compliance, display, and usage standards to ease the distribution process for all involved.

"This is an immensely exciting day for the real estate industry," said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. "We're tearing down all the roadblocks that once stood in the way of data access and efficiency."

About MLS Grid

The MLS Grid is an MLS-owned company that provides a unified data platform based on RESO Standards as well as a single license agreement, all for the benefit of brokers. The MLS Grid is currently comprised of 10 large MLSs across the USA that jointly represent more than 200,000 subscribers. Members include Austin MLS (Texas), Carolina MLS (North and South Carolina), Heartland MLS (Kansas City), MARIS (St. Louis), MIBOR (Indianapolis), MRED (Chicagoland), MyFloridaRegional MLS (Northern Florida), Northstar MLS (Minnesota), Northwest MLS (Seattle), and Realtracs (Tennessee). For more information visit MLSGrid.com.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 43,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED has been honored with The Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association award by Inman News. For nine consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.







