ad:tech New York Unveils October 2018 Agenda, "Purpose. Experience. Impact." -- Continuing Three Popular Show Series

NEW YORK, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ad:tech New York 2018 , the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announces the October 2018 agenda and for its signature New York City event including the return of three popular series inside the show. The Next Big Thing Startup Competition, Rising Stars and the Women in Tech Breakfast all return, as the regional community convenes to tackle the industry's most pressing issues, with full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"The 2018 show, ‘Purpose. Experience. Impact.' reflects the vital identity of our thriving industry – made up of long-time industry originals and pioneers as well as those steadfast digital practitioners with their hands on the work," said Steve Corrick, Chief Executive Officer, North America for Comexposium. "Our return to the heart of this community last season, to the Metropolitan Pavilion, allowed us also to take popular and new community favorites to the next level. We are excited for our startup competition, our Rising Stars program and for the Women in Tech Breakfast to once again ignite the agenda for those assembled."

Key Thematic Tracks for ad:tech NY 2018 Include:

Connection: Examine revolutionary ways to create powerful conversations and communities

Connectivity doesn't happen merely through data points aligning. Meaningful messaging or content that sparks engagement and attracts rather than interrupts leads to authentic, fruitful connection. What does that mean in advertising? How do you fuel community? In this track, we'll explore the best partners for deriving those connections, and how advertisers can strategize and operate in an era defined by a quest for connectivity.

Experience: Provide powerful connections through seamless customer experiences



The most powerful brand experiences ride the coattails of cultural moments to create a feeling – an emotional hook – that naturally drives action, and hence engagement. The payoff for these emotionally charged experiences is brand loyalty and brand advocacy. What are real experiences that yield powerful, connective outcomes? This track is a deep dive into what the modern day consumer experience look like in the post-platform era.

Activation: Drive action in a competitive digital ecosystem

We'll explore how brands are utilizing evolving madtech and taking advantage of the latest technologies to become more deeply relevant to their consumers and drive activation. Are brands beginning to use new customer metrics, outcome based metrics, or are they simply forcing old ROI approaches to a new world of data driven and customer led engagement? Join sessions on this track to dig deep.

Believe the Hype: Explore emerging technologies, ideas, and innovative marketing strategies

Breakthrough technologies are adding value and moving the industry forward at lightning speed. From AI to blockchain, from VR/AR to Biohacking -- enablement over disruption is the new way of influence. On this track, we'll hear how top brands are using new tools to take their marketing to the next level.

"Ad technology at its best continues to push boundaries and transcends the tactics of programmatic, data and typical, standard-issue media activation," said Rebecca Everts, General Manager, Digital, for Comexposium. "With the industry's rising focus on consumer experience and content, we are excited to reflect this new reality at this show. Our program will merge the more experiential and content driven sides of the business with ad technology within every session and touchpoint. For example, at the pavilion you'll experience how brands are activating with these new technologies and creating valuable connections through traditional ad:tech partnerships."

ad:tech will bring more than 3,000 marketing pioneers, innovators and brand trailblazers to The Metropolitan Pavilion, while stirring deeper engagement with the New York media and marketing community itself. The 2018 program showcases the brightest marketing innovations of today and tomorrow across the marketer's journey, with a focus on content, experience, ROI and emerging technology.

