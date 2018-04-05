Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Announces 2018 Keynote and Full Speaker Line Up

Santa Monica, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America's largest advanced clean transportation event, announced the full speaker lineup for its 2018 conference, taking place April 30 through May 4 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California. Organizers also announced that the keynote presentation will be provided by Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor.



Throughout the week-long event, attendees will have an opportunity to hear from 125+ industry experts through a series of workshops, technical sessions, and co-located partner events. Connected vehicle technologies, fuel efficiency improvement strategies and equipment, and drivetrain electrification will be key focal points for the 2018 show, set against the backdrop of increased use of alternative fuels, innovative powertrain solutions and economic & environmental fleet sustainability. View the full agenda.



"This year's ACT Expo agenda brings together the leading fleet operators, OEMs, technology providers, fuel suppliers and other industry stakeholders to share insight into the business case behind their commitment to deploying and developing advanced technologies and alternative fuel vehicles while expanding infrastructure," explained Erik Neandross, CEO of clean transportation consulting firm and producers of the event, GNA. "Attendees will learn how low carbon fuels and advanced vehicle technologies will provide fleets with a competitive advantage in the near- and long-term."



The keynote presentation by Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor, a leading component manufacturer, will share insight from his decade long experience in executive positions at Meritor. Craig will discuss their global vision and goals, where they see the market going, and how it has had to change its strategy to integrate electric vehicle components into its portfolio.



Other featured speakers include:

Thomas Madrecki, Director of Urban Innovation and Mobility, UPS

Michael O'Connell, Vice President Supply Chain, Fleet Sustainability, Frito Lay

Mary Nichols, Chair, California Air Resource Control Board

Joshua Schank, Chief Innovation Officer, Office of Extraordinary Information, LA Metro

Heather Tomley, Director of Environmental Planning, Port of Long Beach

Madhav Acharya, Technology to Market Advisor, ARPA-E Department of Energy

Lauren Skiver, CEO & General Manager, Sunline Transit

Tamara Barker, Chief Sustainability Officer & VP of Environmental Affairs, UPS

Bill Bliem, Senior Vice President Fleet Services, NFI Industries

Bill Combs, Director of Connected Fleet, Penske Truck Leasing

Elizabeth Fretheim, Director of Sustainability, Walmart

Julie Furber, Executive Director of Electrification, Cummins

Timothy Papandreou, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Waymo

Janea Scott, Commissioner, California Energy Commission

Kenneth Williams, Fleet Maintenance Superintendent, Kansas City Int'l Airport



The 2018 ACT Expo program is planned in partnership with leading industry associations—including the the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Businesses for Social Responsibility (BSR), the California Hydrogen Business Council, Securing America's Future Energy (SAFE), and the U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities team, among many others.



Additional speakers will be announced over the next few weeks. Sign Up by April 27 to Save $100. Special Rates for Fleets. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

###

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America's largest clean vehicle event, representing all weight classes and alternative fuels—including electric, hybrid, hydrogen, natural gas, propane autogas, renewable fuels, and advanced technologies. The eighth year conference and expo is set for April 30 - May 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble over 3,500 of attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. GNA and Penton Trucking, the transportation industry's leading business intelligence provider and home of many premier brands for trucking insights, formed a strategic partnership in 2017 to further grow the annual event. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org

Alexis Wiley Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 3105738552 alexis.wiley@gladstein.org