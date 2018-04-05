STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Geneva - April 5, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release first quarter 2018 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on Wednesday April 25, 2018.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company's website at www.st.com.

The management of STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call on April 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) / 12:30 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time (PT), to discuss performance for the first quarter of 2018.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available by accessing http://investors.st.com. Those accessing the webcast should go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available until May 11, 2018.

