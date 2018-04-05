Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced it has hired former Palo Alto Networks Vice President Matt McSweeney to lead Cohesity's go-to-market strategy and execution in the Americas. In the new position of Cohesity vice president of sales, Americas, McSweeney will help accelerate global expansion to meet the surging demand for Cohesity's radically efficient data protection and secondary storage platform. He will report directly to Mark Parrinello, the vice president of worldwide sales at Cohesity.



Cohesity's new Vice President of Sales, Americas





With a proven track record of driving global growth in enterprise technology markets, McSweeney is tapping into his deep leadership experience and industry knowledge to build on Cohesity's momentum in the Americas as the company continues to expand overseas. In his previous role as vice president of the eastern region for major and global accounts at Palo Alto Networks, he grew annual revenue and focused on global account penetration and customer satisfaction. He brings a broad range of technology sales experience to the role, having previously served as vice president of worldwide sales for three companies, and oversaw sales teams for more than 15 years.

"Matt has a proven track record of building, inspecting, and driving results, and has a true passion for leading people and helping to guide their careers," Parrinello said. "In our exhaustive search to fill this critical role, we found that absolutely everyone had great things to say about Matt, and we know he will promote the positive culture we are laser-focused on building within Cohesity."

"This new and exciting role at Cohesity provides an unprecedented opportunity to drive widespread global adoption of the platform that is completely transforming the data protection and secondary storage market," McSweeney said. "It is an honor to join this team, and I'm excited to help drive the next phase of growth for Cohesity."

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017," LinkedIn's "Startups: The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now," and CRN's "2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage" lists. For more information, visit our website www.cohesity.com and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/ and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f05b8619-104b-459d-ab25-2d497560a0d1