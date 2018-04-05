Scala Days Event Series Announces Speaking Lineups and Final Registration for 2018 Shows in New York and Berlin

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend -- the company behind the Scala programming language and provider of the leading Reactive application development platform for building distributed systems -- today announced keynote speakers for Scala Days Berlin (May 15-17) and Scala Days New York (June 19-21).



This year's attendees will have an opportunity to hear from Martin Odersky, the creator of Scala as he will open Scala Days Berlin with a keynote on May 15, and Scala Days New York with a keynote on June 19. Odersky will also be available during the full two-day conference, attending talks and collaborating with attendees.

"We're looking forward to bringing together developer communities from around the world to share the experiences and new ideas around creating applications with Scala and related technologies, like Spark, Kafka, and Akka," said Odersky.

Other keynote speakers include:

"Functionalist Programming Language Design," by Visiting Researcher at Alan Turing Institute, Tomas Petricek

"Journey to a Streaming-First Enterprise," by Confluent Co-founder and CTO, Neha Narkhede

"Patterns In The Chaos," by distributed systems and machine learning expert, Helena Edelson

"Where Teams Choose: Autonomy, Accountability & Scaling a Platform," by Zalando VP Digital Foundation, Eric Bowman

Both 2018 Scala Days events will include beginner, intermediate and advanced sessions to suit any level of expertise. In addition to the keynote sessions, there will be industry speakers from a wide range of companies, including AT&T, Escalate Software, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, Scala Center, Tesla and Twilio. Scala Days Berlin also welcomes new media partner Heise Media in corporation with Dpunkt publishing.

Discover the full Scala Days New York and Scala Days Berlin agendas, and remember to take advantage of the additional learning opportunities available through pre-event hands-on workshops, including:

"Scala Bridge: Introducing Scala," by Bridge Foundry and Lightbend

"Understanding Akka Cluster Through Raspberry-Pi Cluster Visualization," by Brian Benz, Microsoft and Eric Loots, Kikia Carter, Lightbend

"Building Spark Apps," by Austin Henslee and Johan Muedesam, AT&T

"Writing Programs that Write Tests," by Noel Welsh and Adam Rosien, Underscore

"Domain-Driven Design and Microservices," by Lutz Huhnken

"Type-Driven Development," by Marcus Henry, IntegriChain

"Akka in Practice," by Heiko Seeberger

We want to thank IBM for being our Platinum sponsor this year as well as our other sponsors who helped make the conference possible:

47 Degrees

Audi

BitRock

Evolution Gaming

Iterable

JetBrains

Knoldus

Lunatech

PagerDuty

Risk Ident

SAP

ScalaC

Signify Technology

SoftwareMill

Trivento

Twilio

Two Sigma

Virtus Lab

YoppWorks

Registration Details

To purchase tickets for Scala Days Berlin, visit: https://eu.scaladays.org/#registration

To purchase tickets for Scala Days New York, visit: https://na.scaladays.org/tickets

About Lightbend

Lightbend (Twitter: @Lightbend) provides the leading Reactive application development platform for building distributed applications. Using microservices and fast data on a message-driven runtime, enterprise applications scale effortlessly on cloud computing architectures. Many of the most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with our platform, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world.

