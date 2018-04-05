Norsk Hydro: Invitation to presentation of internal and external reports on Alunorte situation

Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 14:00 CEST on Monday April 9. The presentation will be hosted by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg. Representatives from both the internal task force and the external environmental consultancy SGW Services will also present their reports. The presentations can be followed on web TV.



The reports, presentation material and link to webcast will be available on www.hydro.com at 13:00 CEST on Monday April 9.



To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to ir@hydro.com.



In addition to the webcast, it will also be possible to dial in. Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2350 0296

UK +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA +1 646-828-8156

Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942

Brazil +55 11 3181 5427

Confirmation Code: 2242431



Hydro will at the same time also host a press conference in Belem for Brazilian media.



Q&A / Conference Call

There will be a Conference Call at 16:00 UK time (17:00 CEST, 11:00 AM EST) the same day. The Q&A will be hosted by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO and interim Head of Bauxite & Alumina Eivind Kallevik, in addition to a representative from the internal task force.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2100 2610

UK +44 (0)330 336 9105

USA +1 929-477-0448

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Brazil +55 11 3181 5428

Confirmation Code: 5685785