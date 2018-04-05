Unique Business Platform to Bring Top European Investors to Warsaw and Sofia in June

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eastern Europe Tech Tour 2018 (EETT) will bring tech innovators and investors together for a first-of-its-kind set of events June 11-12 in Warsaw, Poland and June 12-13 in Sofia, Bulgaria.



The EETT 2018 is organized by Tech Tour, with initial support from Almaz Capital and the Bulgarian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA). The main goal is to introduce entrepreneurs and investors and pave the way for a full journey of innovation, from initial concept all the way through to valuation.

Eastern Europe is the focal point this year. The region is producing one of the highest economic growth rates and has generated $5 billion in liquidity back to investors in the past few years.

The EETT 2018 will feature 30 of the most promising high tech companies – 15 from Central Eastern Europe: Poland (as a host country), Belarus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine; and 15 from South Eastern Europe: Bulgaria (as a host country), Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia (FYROM), Moldova and Montenegro.

Over 200 entrepreneur-led companies will go through a rigorous review process and be assessed based on the uniqueness of their technology, the strength of their business model, vision, capability to execute on the business plan, and the quality and track record of their management. The selected companies will present to an invited delegation of 40 international investors active in the region as well as 40 local investors and regional key players.

EETT 2018 is led by:

Alexander Galitsky , EETT President and co-founder and managing partner of Almaz Capital;

, EETT President and co-founder and managing partner of Almaz Capital; Marcin Hejka , Head of Selection Committee for the Central Eastern Europe and co-founder and founding partner at OTBVentures;

, Head of for the Central Eastern Europe and co-founder and founding partner at OTBVentures; Evgeny Angelov, Head of Selection Committee for the Southern Eastern Europe and chairman of BVCA and partner of PostScriptum Ventures.

The Tour is a great chance for entrepreneurs to present their businesses to venture capitalists and spend several days with investors as one team, taking part in interactive sessions, dinners and special events. The event will bring many opportunities for networking and further cooperation between participating parties, companies and investors, as well as for sharing comprehensive information about the investment process. The official language of the Eastern Europe Tech Tour 2018 is English.

All startups can participate in the Eastern Europe Tech Tour 2018 free of charge. The application deadline for interested companies is April 13, 2018. The early-bird registration deadline for event passes is April 12, 2018.

All media representatives can attend free of charge. For registration via email, please contact hhristov@techtour.com or Irina@almazcapital.com by June 11, 2018 for Warsaw and by June 12 for Sofia. Partnership packages are also available.

About Tech Tour

Founded in 1998, Tech Tour is a community with strong positions in the venture capital market. We promote innovative companies and their projects through our online community platform and in person at 25 networking events that we organize each year. We have 20-years of experience across Europe and the Middle East and present a unique cross-border platform for growing and emerging innovative tech companies on their way to investment and funding – from the idea to the success story. For more information please see: www.techtour.com.

About Almaz Capital

Almaz Capital is an international Venture Capital firm investing in early stage, capital efficient technology companies. A unique bridge fund headquartered in Silicon Valley, Almaz Capital connects Eastern European/former Soviet engineering and entrepreneurial talent to the U.S. market and helps build global businesses. The firm invests in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and blockchain applications, data engineering, cybersecurity, industrial IoT, networking architecture and infrastructure. Almaz investors include Cisco, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. Founded in 2008, Almaz Capital has invested in over 30 portfolio companies and has had nine exits to date. For more information please visit: www.almazcapital.com.

About Bulgarian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA)

The Bulgarian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association is a focal point of private investors, venture capital funds and the entrepreneurial community in Bulgaria. BVCA works alongside its members to improve the business environment and to drive innovation and growth in the country and the CEE region. The Association is committed to popularizing the role of private investment as a reliable and sustainable source of funding for growing and established companies. For more information, please visit: http://bvca.bg/en/.

