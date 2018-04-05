LRP Publications Names Dr. Robert Avossa Senior Vice President and Publisher of Education Products

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRP Publications, the education community's most trusted source for practical and legal guidance for over 30 years, announced Dr. Robert Avossa as its Senior Vice President and Publisher of Education Products. Avossa, most recently the superintendent of Palm Beach County School District, one of the largest school districts in the United States, will guide LRP in providing an additional layer of expert guidance to its customers through their hundreds of newsletters, books, pamphlets, videos, audio conferences, eLearning courses, online services and training tools.



"I am confident Dr. Robert Avossa will be an excellent fit as Senior Vice President and Publisher of Education Products," said Ken Kahn, President & CEO, LRP Publications. "We are indisputably the education community's most reliable source and by combining our premier resources with Robert's long career in education leadership and passion will ensure LRP continuously meet the growing needs of school leaders around the country."

In this role, Avossa will be responsible for the overall leadership of LRP's education products, including overseeing the editorial and conference programs such as the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities® and Special Education School Attorneys Conference.

"I'm pleased to join Ken Kahn and the incredible team at LRP," said Avossa. "LRP's resources dissect the what, why and how of education laws while ensuring customers get the knowledge, tools and guidance they need in the format they want. I look forward to not only helping local districts but also making a difference on a national level."

Throughout his career, Avossa has held various positions in large public-school systems from Superintendent to Special Education Director, Teacher, Principal and District Administrator. His experience in general and special education will allow LRP to provide more real-world implementation ideas supported by compliance guidance to clearly explain every district's obligations under the IDEA, ADA, Section 504, ESSA/Title I, and FERPA, plus the best ways to satisfy them.

LRP Publications, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is known as educators' most trusted source for practical and legal education administration guidance and produces newsletters (Education Daily®), books, pamphlets, DVDs, audio conferences, eLearning courses, online services (Title1admin®.com, EducationDaily.com® and Special Ed Connection®.com) and training tools to help educators implement sound programs and avoid compliance errors related to Title I, autism, discipline and more. LRP Publications also produces professional education conferences including: National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities® and Special Education School Attorneys Conference. For a complete list of LRP products, eCourses and conferences, please visit www.lrp.com.

Media Contact: Rennette Fortune LRP Publications 561-622-6520, ext. 8674 561-373-9870 rfortune@lpr.com