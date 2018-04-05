TRU NIAGEN® to be featured at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine Spring Congress

IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age, announced today that it will feature its cutting-edge form of vitamin B3, TRU NIAGEN, at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine Spring Congress, Booth #1020, taking place April 12-14 in Hollywood, FL.



TRU NIAGEN team members including ChromaDex Vice President of Research & Development, Amy Boileau, PhD, RD will be on site to discuss the scientific evidence supporting the anti-aging mechanism of NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, key ingredient in TRU NIAGEN. Visit the booth to receive a copy of the recently published clinical trial supporting its efficacy in humans.

This most recent research indicates that:

NIAGEN supplementation increased NAD levels nearly 60% on average in middle aged and older adults, compared with placebo

Supplementation remained effective at maintaining increased NAD levels after consistent use

Elevated blood pressure and aortic stiffness are promising targets for future NR studies

The booth will also host a book signing on Sat. 11:45am–1pm with renowned Alzheimer's researcher, Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, Director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, following his keynote speech. Those who stop by may receive one of the 200 free signed copies of his new book, The Healing Self: A Revolutionary New Plan to Supercharge Your Immunity and Stay Well for Life. Stop by early to ensure you receive a copy.

Visitors will also receive a free full-size bottle of TRU NIAGEN at the booth—come early as quantities are limited.

For additional information on the science supporting TRU NIAGEN visit www.truniagen.com

About NAD:

Despite being discovered more than 100 years ago, NAD has emerged in the past two decades as a key regulator of aging processes. NAD levels decline with age in model organisms and humans, and boosting NAD levels through genetic and nutritional means has been shown to improve the healthspan of model organisms.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN is helping the world AGE BETTER®. To learn more about ChromaDex, please visit www.ChromaDex.com.

