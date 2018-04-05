FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.: FCA Announces Plans to Separate Magneti Marelli

The Board of Directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA") (NYSE:FCAU) announced today that it has authorized FCA management to develop and implement a plan to separate the Magneti Marelli business from FCA and to distribute shares of a new holding company for Magneti Marelli to the shareholders of FCA. The separation is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 or early 2019 and shares of Magneti Marelli are expected to be listed on the Milan stock exchange.

"The separation will deliver value to FCA shareholders, while providing the operational flexibility necessary for Magneti Marelli's strategic growth in the coming years. The spin-off will also allow FCA to further focus on its core portfolio while at the same time improving its capital position," FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said. "A separation of FCA and Magneti Marelli is a key ingredient of the 2018-2022 Business Plan which will be communicated in June," Marchionne continued, "the FCA Board of Directors are confident that this separation is the proper next step, and will be beneficial for Magneti Marelli, FCA and our shareholders."

The separation of Magneti Marelli will be subject to customary regulatory approvals, tax and legal considerations, final approval of the transaction structure by the FCA Board of Directors and other customary requirements. FCA may, at any time and for any reason, modify or terminate the proposed transaction, and there can be no assurances regarding the ultimate timing or completion of the proposed transaction.

