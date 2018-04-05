Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference on April 9, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference. Innovate's presentation is scheduled for Mon, April 9, 2018, at 2:10 PM CEST (8 in Salon Atlantique-Meridional (2nd Floor) at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco, France.



Christopher Prior, Ph.D., CEO of Innovate, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT):

Innovate is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Innovate's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action which decreases intestinal permeability and regulates tight junctions across the intestinal epithelial barrier by reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD), intestinal permeability is increased. To the company's knowledge, larazotide is the only drug candidate in clinical testing which reduces intestinal permeability, also referred to as "leaky gut." In celiac disease, larazotide is the only drug which has successfully met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial with statistical significance (342-patients enrolled). Innovate successfully completed the End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA in 2017 and is preparing for larazotide to begin Phase 3 registration clinical trials for celiac disease in the second half of 2018. In clinical trials testing of more than 500 patients exposed to it, larazotide demonstrated a favorable safety profile comparable to placebo for long-term chronic administration. Larazotide has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for celiac disease.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential for Innovate's drug development pipeline candidates in treating the diseases and conditions for which they are being developed, Innovate's start of clinical trials for celiac disease, NASH, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and Innovate's ability to develop future collaborations. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, the success, timing and cost of ongoing or future clinical trials, the lengthy and unpredictable nature of the drug approval process, and our ability to commercialize our product candidates if approved. These risks and uncertainties include, but may not be limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2018 and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.