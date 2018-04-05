Pulse Secure Recognized as a Technology Leader in the Network Access Control (NAC) Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of secure access solutions to both enterprises and service providers, has been recognized as a technology leader among the top four best-selling solutions in Network Access Control (NAC) according to research by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The NAC market, estimated at nearly $1 billion and growing by 28.4 percent per year, is driven by workforce mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), global regulations, automated threat response, and Internet of Things (IoT) security risks.

According to the "2018 NAC Market Outlook" report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, NAC manages and controls access of devices and users to corporate networks based on policies, including endpoint configuration, authentication, and user's identity. NAC technologies have evolved significantly from device access authorization, BYOD, and guest management functions to more granular endpoint visibility, access and security capabilities that support robust policies driven by mobility, cloud, and virtualization trends. NAC technology continues to be enhanced with intelligence to communicate and take action within the network and security ecosystem. 1

"With workforce mobility, data privacy, malware and IoT security risks, organizations are taking advantage of the operational visibility and threat mitigation capabilities of third-generation NAC solutions," said Piyush Dewangan, security industry research manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "In particular the value of combining VPN and NAC platforms, such as the Secure Access Platform provided by Pulse Secure, enhances the fidelity of oversight that an organization can apply to users and devices while they are remote, both pre- and post-connection to networks and clouds."

Among the many capabilities highlighted in the report1 that earned Pulse Secure a technical leadership ranking among the top four best-selling NAC solutions (Cisco, ForeScout, HP/Aruba and Pulse Secure), the most distinguished were:

Extensive technical acumen inclusive of deployment, manageability and scalability; base and advanced visibility and enforcement features; and automated response capabilities

Flexible, and cost-effective implementation with built-in, high performance RADIUS and rich device profiling, layer-2 and layer-3 802.1x enforcement leveraging popular switch, wireless, firewall, SIEM, and mobile infrastructure interoperability and a granular policy engine with pre-defined and custom controls

Solid guest and BYOD management, as well as device profiling applying agent or agentless technologies to enable rich pre-connect and continuous post-connect visibility including classification and response to IoT devices

Unique VPN/NAC industry advantages for existing Pulse Secure VPN customers in terms of rapid NAC deployment, consistent VPN to NAC endpoint policy migration, use of unified client, and 360- degree visibility (remote user/device activity, pre- and post-connect and unified VPN/NAC appliance administration)

Enterprise-class scale with one appliance (physical or virtual) supporting 50,000 concurrent users (industry leading) and Pulse One manager for unified system administration for millions of endpoints, suitable for global enterprises, government and large MSSPs

"Pulse Secure is seeing increased adoption of our NAC platform, with customers extending their VPN visibility and capabilities, moving on from early generation NAC investments, or conducting new NAC implementations," said Scott Gordon, vice president of marketing at Pulse Secure. "We have significantly invested in our NAC platform in terms of visibility, deployment ease, scale, interoperability, and automation capabilities. We are honored to receive this NAC market distinction as a technology leader."

The "NAC Market Outlook" report earmarks the global NAC market for significant growth. With multiple successful deployments by large enterprises, NAC is increasingly seen as the key technology to improve an organization's overall security defenses. The technology is moving from early adoption to rapid growth stage in its product lifecycle. Organizations across multiple industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, government, telecom, manufacturing, education, and others, are looking at full-scale NAC deployments and are extending the total number of devices under management. Several large organizations are also considering migration from their early version of NAC to one with the latest NAC technologies offering advanced visibility and response. 1

Pulse Policy Secure will be highlighted among Secure Access solutions by Pulse Secure at RSA 2018, Booth 4140 - North Expo.

1 Dewangan, Piyush. Market Outlook: Network Access Control(NAC), 2018-2023, Worldwide. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, January 2018.



About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure, LLC is a leading provider of secure access solutions to both enterprises and service providers. Enterprises from every vertical and of all sizes utilize the company's virtual private network (VPN), network access control (NAC), virtual application delivery controller (vADC) and mobile security products to enable end-user mobility securely and seamlessly in their organizations. Pulse Secure was formed in 2014 from Juniper Networks' Junos Pulse business. Pulse Secure's mission is to deliver secure access solutions for people, devices, things, and services. www.pulsesecure.net

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable is designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

