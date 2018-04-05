Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) today announced that Jon McKenzie, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and will be leaving the Company effective April 5, 2018.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, I would like to thank Jon for his contributions to Husky," said CEO Rob Peabody.

Husky is executing against the five-year plan outlined at its 2017 Investor Day, and is meeting or exceeding stated targets.

"We are returning cash to shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Peabody. "We continue to invest in low-cost production growth, with our integrated operations adding consistent value."

Husky will provide an update on its five-year plan delivery and 2022 targets at its 2018 Investor Day, being held May 29th in Toronto.

Husky will announce a new Chief Financial Officer in due course. The Company's Controller, Jeff Hart, has been appointed Acting CFO. Hart is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary's University, Halifax, with finance and accounting majors. Hart has worked for Husky for eight years, advancing through a series of senior financial roles. Prior to joining Husky, he worked for Statoil, Imperial Oil and Deloitte.