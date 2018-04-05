Paper Chemicals Market in Japan and Korea Will Reach USD 5,100 million by 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Paper Chemicals Market By Product Type (Bleaching Chemicals, Pulping Agents, Sizing Agent, Binding and Coating, Strengthening, Retention and Drainage, and Other Chemicals) – Japan and Korea Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016– 2025". According to the report, Japan and Korea paper chemicals market were valued at USD 3,500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 5,100 million by 2025. The Japan and Korea paper chemicals market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4% between 2017 and 2025.

The increasing demand for paper chemicals to enhance the quality of the paper and increasing use of recycled paper is expected to propel the growth of the Japan and Korea – Paper chemicals market over the forecast year. Moreover, the increasing demand for the high-quality papers in the packaging and other end-user industries has propelled the demand for the paper chemicals in Japan and South Korea.

Browse through 7 Tables & 17 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Paper Chemicals Market Size 2016: Japan and Korea Industry Share, Demand Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2025".

Market Report Highlights

Japan is estimated to experience a significant market growth owing to high paper production facilities in the country.

The high cost of raw material may hamper the growth of paper chemicals market in Japan and Korea.

Bleaching chemicals are expected to dominate the product type segment of the Japan and Korea - Paper chemicals market.

As bleaching agents are used to removing the stains of the pulp the quality of the paper increases. The brightness of the paper increases which is ideal for printing in magazines, newspapers, etc. owing to which the popularity of the bleaching chemicals is increasing.

Pulping agents segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2025.

Pulping agents segment is estimated to contribute a market share of more than 26% in 2025 in the Japan and Korea – Paper chemical market.

Strengthening agents segment is expected to reach a value of around USD 300 million by 2025.

Globally, Japan holds the third position in the paper production.

In Japan, the binding and coating agent segment is expected to reach around 400 million by 2025.

In Korea, the bleaching chemicals segment is expected to register a CAGR growth of above 4%.

According to the analysts and insights shared by industry experts during primary research, growing e-commerce industry and the increasing demand for the packaged commodities will play a significant role in the growth of the paper chemicals market in Japan and Korea. The increasing use of specialty papers in the packaging sector owing to the stringent rules against the use of the plastics will increase the demand for the paper packaging. There will be an increase in the usage of paper products in Japan and Korea which will positively affect the growth of the market.

By product type, the bleaching agents contributed the major market share of around 28% in 2016. It is also anticipated that this dominance will be retained in the forecasted period owing to its highest growth rate. It is expected that the bleaching chemicals segment will register a CAGR of over 4.4% in the forecasted period. The increasing requirement of bleaching chemicals for improving the quality of the paper is the key factor increasing the demand for the bleaching agents in the paper chemicals market.

Some of the widely used bleaching chemicals include chlorine gas, hydrogen peroxide, ozone, peracetic acid, oxygen, chlorine dioxide, etc.

The other products that are expected to witness a good growth rate are pulping agents and strengthening chemicals. Pulping agents help in breaking the internal bonds of the woods. Whereas, strengthening chemicals provide physical and chemical strength to the paper. As these chemicals improve the paper strength they are increasingly used in papers that are majorly used in the packaging industry.

Japan has registered a major share of around 60% in the Japan and Korea – Paper chemicals market in 2016. Japan is the third largest producer of paper globally, and this is expected to propel the growth of the paper chemicals market in the country. Moreover, a high manufacturing base for paper chemicals in the countries is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of Japan and Korea–Paper chemical market.

The major market players in the Japan and Korea – Paper chemicals market are Clariant, BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Kolb, Imerys, Kemira, The Chemours Company, ivaxchem.com, Anmol Polymers, Vipul Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Orient Packagings Ltd., Arjun Chemicals (I) Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

The Japan and Korea paper chemicals market are segmented on the basis of the product type and countries.

Japan and Korea – Paper Chemicals Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binding and Coating

Strengthening

Retention and Drainage

Other Chemicals

Japan and Korea – Paper Chemicals Market: Country Segment Analysis

Japan

Korea

Japan – Paper Chemicals Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binding and Coating

Strengthening

Retention and Drainage

Other Chemicals

Korea – Paper Chemicals Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binding and Coating

Strengthening

Retention and Drainage

Other Chemicals

