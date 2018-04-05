Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 5, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Mats Jansson will retire from the Supervisory Board after the AGM on April 11, 2018. Jan Hommen has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board as of the same date. Johnny Thijs and Patrick De Maeseneire will also step down after having indicated that they are unable to continue the membership of the Supervisory Board with their other commitments.

Mats Jansson has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since the merger between Ahold and Delhaize Group in July 2016. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delhaize Group.

Mr. Jansson said: "I leave Ahold Delhaize knowing that the company is well positioned for the future. I thank my colleagues in the Supervisory Board and especially Jan Hommen, with whom I have had the privilege of working closely, both before and after completing the merger of two leading food retail companies. It makes me proud to see what the teams at Ahold Delhaize have accomplished in two years, with the integration fully on track. For me this proves that we truly are Better Together. I also thank Johnny Thijs and Patrick De Maeseneire for their valuable contributions during their terms at Ahold Delhaize and Delhaize Group."

Jan Hommen has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board since July 2016. Prior to the merger, Mr. Hommen served as Chairman of Ahold's Supervisory Board since 2013. Between 2003 and 2007, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ahold and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Hommen has an executive background as Vice Chairman of the board of management at Royal Philips Electronics and as CEO of ING Group and of KPMG the Netherlands.

Mr. Hommen said: "The leadership of Mats has been instrumental in successfully bringing Ahold and Delhaize Group together and delivering on our promises to our stakeholders. As a Supervisory Board, we are grateful for his commitment and strong support to the leadership team in delivering a successful integration. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the board and with the new CEO Frans Muller and his team".

The Supervisory Board has appointed Bill McEwan as Vice Chairman, succeeding Mr. Hommen.

Please find Mr. Hommen's and Mr. Jansson's biographies on our website and their photos attached.

