Safe Family Fun at The Church of Scientology's Spring Downtown Block Party

The Church of Scientology invites the community to a night of delicious food, great entertainment, games and other fun activities for the whole family on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The festival will take place on Cleveland Street Downtown Clearwater for all to enjoy.



The Church of Scientology sponsored downtown Block Party. On April 7th 2018, the Church will host it's eight Block Party in downtown Clearwater since July 2016 when the Church celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of 6 humanitarian campaign centers on Fort Harrison. The centers are also Church-sponsored.





July 2016 saw the first-ever Downtown Block Party in celebration of the anniversary of the church's humanitarian centers. Due to popular demand, the events are now held every three months. This will be the Church of Scientology's 8th block party in Downtown Clearwater.

Community Affairs Director for the church, Mr. Dylan Pires said, "In our current society finding fun which doesn't involve alcohol or other drugs is not always easy. After our first party we saw how much the community pulled together and how much they loved the event so we knew the right thing was to provide this kind of safe, drug-free, crime-free activity for all to enjoy much more often."

The event will have free food, live entertainment, a bouncy house, a caricature artist, a balloon artist, a kids train, and many other activities including a scavenger hunt and a raffle for a chance to win a $500 visa gift card.

"I'm always so pleased to see the faces of the winning families. Not only because of how happy they are to have won, but because you can really see that there are people from all over the community who participate in the event and everyone just pulls together!" said Julieta Santagostino, President of Drug-Free World Florida who also does the raffle announcements at the block party.

