New release of BrainChip Studio, the AI-powered video analysis software, adds auto-rotated models, Linux support and an API for easier systems integration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company") (ASX:BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, today announced an upgraded release of BrainChip Studio, version 2018.1. BrainChip Studio is an AI-powered video analysis software suite delivering high-speed object search and facial classification for law enforcement, counter terrorism and intelligence agencies. New features of the 2018.1 release make it easier to find objects from a variety of camera views, enable large-scale Linux deployments, and add an API that simplifies integration with other applications.



BrainChip Studio 2018.1 auto-generates rotated models. The software's one-shot object training, a unique characteristic of spiking neural networks, creates a spiking neural network model of an object in its initial captured orientation. With the new auto-rotation feature, BrainChip Studio will automatically create multiple rotated models, improving the ability to locate the object in other camera views, where the orientation may vary depending on the installation.

In addition, BrainChip Studio 2018.1 now runs on Linux, enabling cost-effective, large-scale server installations. "Linux is prized by some of our customers because of its cost-effectiveness in larger installations," said Bob Beachler, BrainChip's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "As an added benefit, the streamlined nature of the Linux OS provides a 10 percent performance improvement for BrainChip Studio, compared to Windows."

The 2018.1 release also includes a version of BrainChip Studio that can be controlled with an API-level interface. This enables the functionality of BrainChip Studio to be integrated into third party applications, either off-the-shelf video surveillance software or end-users' custom software. This version of BrainChip Studio can be re-sold by OEM customers or integrated into cloud-based SaaS frameworks.

"In only the past 6 months, BrainChip Studio and BrainChip Accelerator have been recognized internationally as one of the most advanced video analytic offerings for law enforcement, winning awards from Security Today Magazine in the United States, the Milipol Innovation Award in France, and commendation at the Security and Counterterrorism Expo in the United Kingdom," noted Mr. Beachler. "Based on customer feedback, we will continue to enhance our products to expand their applications and capabilities."

BrainChip Studio 2018.1 and BrainChip Accelerator are available immediately and will be demonstrated during the ISC West tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 11-13, 2018 at the BrainChip booth 33107. To schedule a meeting, please contact Robert Beachler, bbeachler@brainchipinc.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new spiking neural network technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

Company Contact

Robert Beachler

bbeachler@brainchipinc.com

+1 (949) 330-6750

Media Contact (US):

Kerry McClenahan

Publitek North America

kerry.mcclenahan@publitek.com

+1 (503) 546-1002

Investor Relations (US):

Ryan Benton

rbenton@brainchipinc.com

+1 (408) 218-3816

Investor Relations (Australia):

ir@brainchipinc.com

Media Contact (Europe):

Nayl D'Souza

Publitek

nayl.dsouza@publitek.com

+44 20 3813 6423

Media Contact(Australia):

Daniel Paproth

Media and Capital Partners

daniel.paproth@mcpartners.com.au

+61 421 858 982