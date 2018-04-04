Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors in Credit Suisse VelocityShares Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood announces that on March 15, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Credit Suisse AG and Janus Index & Calculation Services LLC on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse VelocityShares Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs (NYSE:XIVH) ("Notes"). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, during the Class Period, which is January 29, 2018 through February 5, 2018.



Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all investors who purchased the Notes during the class period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

