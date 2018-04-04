PDC Energy Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Thursday, May 3, 2018
DENVER, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results. The Company plans to issue its first quarter 2018 news release after market close on the previous day, followed thereafter by supporting materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company's website, www.pdce.com.
Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 253-237-1142
Conference ID: 7479839
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7479839
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com
About PDC Energy, Inc.
PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.
Contacts:
Michael Edwards
Senior Director Investor Relations
303-860-5820
michael.edwards@pdce.com
Kyle Sourk
Manager Investor Relations
303-318-6150
kyle.sourk@pdce.com