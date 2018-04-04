Market Overview

PDC Energy Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Thursday, May 3, 2018

Globe Newswire  
April 04, 2018 6:55pm   Comments


DENVER, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results. The Company plans to issue its first quarter 2018 news release after market close on the previous day, followed thereafter by supporting materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company's website, www.pdce.com.

   Conference Call and Webcast:
   Date/Time: Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET
   Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
   International: 253-237-1142
   Conference ID: 7479839
   Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

   Replay Information:
   Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
   International: 404-537-3406
   Conference ID: 7479839
   Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:

Michael Edwards
Senior Director Investor Relations
303-860-5820
michael.edwards@pdce.com

Kyle Sourk
Manager Investor Relations
303-318-6150
kyle.sourk@pdce.com

