KRATON LEAD PLAINTIFF ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Kraton Corporation To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Kraton Corporation ("Kraton" or the "Company") (NYSE:KRA) of the April 27, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Kraton stock or options between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all those who purchased Kraton securities between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Hrasok v. Kraton Corporation et al., No. 4:18-cv-00591 was filed on February 26, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex, a polyisoprene product, even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) the Company's Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on February 21, 2018, Kraton filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Therein, the Company disclosed, in part, that certain customers had issues with its Brazilian produced Cariflex during the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted earnings.

On this news, Kraton's share price fell from $50.79 per share on February 20, 2018 to a closing price of $ 43.10 on February 21, 2018—a $7.69 or a 15.14% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class.

