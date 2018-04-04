John Marshall Law School Named One of the Best in the Country for Intellectual Property Law for Second Consecutive Year

Chicago, Illinois, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Marshall Law School's Intellectual Property Law program was rated as one of the best in the nation by preLaw magazine for the second year in a row.

John Marshall was one of the few law schools in the country to receive an A+ grade from the magazine. The grade was based on the law school's curricular offerings in comparison to the offerings of the 131 other U.S. law schools that offer concentrations in intellectual property.

"The John Marshall Law School is one of the top intellectual property schools in the nation. Its Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law has been a leader in intellectual property legal education since 1940. Students can take advantage of one of several degree specializations, attend seminars, conferences and a study abroad program in Beijing," the preLaw editors wrote about John Marshall.

"John Marshall is proud that its longstanding commitment to excellence in intellectual property education and global issues is again being recognized," said John Marshall Law School Dean Darby Dickerson.

John Marshall's Intellectual Property Law program was ranked #15 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report's 2019 Best Graduate Schools. The IP program has been continuously ranked since IP rankings began in 2000. The Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law offers an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law, for practicing attorneys, and an M.J. in Intellectual Property Law, for non-attorneys, both of which can be earned entirely online.

"We are proud of our long and deep heritage in IP, but we do not rest on our laurels. Our IP program offers our students front-row access to the most important issues of the day and to IP leaders from the U.S. and around the world. With the steadfast support of the school and our partners, we strive not only to observe the IP world around us, but also to be a major player in it," said Professor Daryl Lim, Director of the Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law.

