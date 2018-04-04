Forbes' Midas List to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

The 2018 Forbes' Midas List of the top 100 venture capitalists from around the world will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The Midas List, produced in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners, is a data-driven ranking of the world's 100 top venture capitalists based on all exits (IPOs or acquisitions) above $200 million and private companies valued at $400 million or more over the last five years.

This is the most international Forbes Midas list yet, with 79 VCs from the U.S, 14 from China, 3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from Switzerland, 1 from India and 1 from Israel.

There is a record high of nine women represented on this year's Midas List. Four of the nine women are members of All Raise, the group profiled in Forbes magazine's latest cover story; Venture Catalysts. In the story, Forbes reveals the group of 36 women who are secretly rewiring Silicon Valley. All Raise was the invisible hand behind two of tech's biggest diversity efforts in recent months: the mentoring series Female Founder Office Hours and a 700-startup pledge for diversity called Founders for Change. After months of secrecy, All Raise's members are going public with their story for the first time.

In honor of the occasion, featured Forbes Midas List members, Robert Nelson, Arch Venture Partners, Neeraj Agrawal, Battery Ventures, Eric Paley, Founder Collective, Carl Gordon, OrbiMed, Joel Cutler, General Catalyst, Wayee Chu, Reach Capital, Jodi Sherman Jahic, Aligned Parners, Trae Vassallo, defy.vc, Alex Konrad, Forbes Midas List Editor, Edwin Poston, Cofounding General Partner, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Carl Gordon, Founding General Partner, OrbiMed, and Robert Nelsen, Partner, ARCH Venture Partners, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, April 5, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About Forbes Midas List

The Midas List, produced in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners, is a data-driven ranking of the world's 100 top venture capitalists based on all exits (IPOs or acquisitions) above $200 million and private companies valued at $400 million or more over the last five years. Forbes and TrueBridge assessed an investor's involvement in each deal and put a premium on newer exits and returns that reflect bigger and bolder bets.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

