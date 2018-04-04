Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call

LAFOX, Ill., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) plans to release its financial results for its third quarter ended March 3, 2018, after the close of business on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The release will be distributed by NASDAQ GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company's website at www.rell.com.

On Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter results for fiscal year 2018. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call's agenda. To listen to the call, please dial (888) 339-2688 and enter passcode 41388627 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 a.m. CDT on April 13, 2018, for seven days. The telephone numbers for the replay are (USA) (888) 286-8010 and (International) (617) 801-6888; passcode 74404237.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.