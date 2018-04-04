First Commonwealth Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

INDIANA, Pa., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) announced today that it will webcast its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. David S. Dahlmann, Chairman, and T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, will share information about First Commonwealth and will answer questions from shareholders.



Webcast Information: What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 Where: First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live over the Internet

To listen to the webcast, go to First Commonwealth's investor relations webpage at the address listed above, click on the "2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for 30 days. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions:

Shareholders who are unable to attend the session in person on April 24, 2018 can email their questions to InvestorRelations@fcbanking.com. Emailed questions will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 135 banking offices in 20 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and northeastern and central Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Media Relations

Amy Jeffords

Assistant Vice President / Communications and Community Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

Email: AJeffords@fcbanking.com



Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

Email: RThomas1@fcbanking.com