CX INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

NEW YORK, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE:CX) securities between August 14, 2014 and March 13, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/cemex?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CEMEX executives had engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme in connection with the Company's business dealings in Colombia; (ii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result, CEMEX's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in CEMEX you have until May 15, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/cemex?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

