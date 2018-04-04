Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) announces today that it will release first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 26th, 2018, after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, April 27th to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 844-868-8848 and use the password 89772886. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital's website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with corporate offices in Chattanooga and Knoxville, TN. Operating now under the Atlantic Capital brand in Atlanta, northwest Georgia and Tennessee. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses. Our banking offices also provide mortgage and other banking services to private and individual clients.

Investor Relations: Patrick T. Oakes Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer Email: Patrick.Oakes@atlcapbank.com Phone: 404.995.6050 Corporate Communications: Ashley C. Carson Executive Vice President Corporate & Community Affairs Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com Phone: 404.995.6050