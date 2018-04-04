UPDATE - AACD 2018: Dental Website Marketing Firm Rosemont Media Attending Scientific Session in Chicago

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Rosemont Media celebrates its 10th year in business, it will also be attending the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry's annual conference for the 10th consecutive year. CEO Keith Humes and his team of dental consultants will be exhibiting at the AACD's 34th Annual Scientific Session held at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago from April 18th through April 21st. As always, Humes says, this conference will give Rosemont Media the opportunity to meet and talk with many of the prominent dentists it has worked with for so many years, and introduce itself to new faces, as well.



Rosemont Media to Attend and Exhibit at AACD 2018 in Chicago



AACD 2018 Course, "Web Marketing for the Cosmetic Practice" Will Be Presented by Keith Humes, Rosemont Media CEO





In addition to the firm's exhibition booth, Humes will be presenting a course entitled, "Web Marketing for the Cosmetic Practice." The course will take place on April 19th at 9:15 a.m., and will focus on how practices can create an effective online footprint, develop ethically sound link-building strategies while avoiding penalties from search engines, and understand the best dental marketing practices for an increasingly mobile-centric society.

Rosemont Media's exhibition will be located at booth #508. The team says it is looking forward to demonstrating how its innovative technological concepts and strategies can help a practice improve its visibility in the online marketplace, while simultaneously providing individuals considering dental care with an in-depth, useful educational resource.

Humes says the AACD conference is a highlight of the year for Rosemont Media. In fact, the company not only regularly exhibits at the Scientific Session, but also serves as a Corporate Sponsor. Attending for his 20th year, Humes notes that there is always something special and exciting about the event—and this year is sure to be no different. "I am really looking forward to providing a great educational experience to the members of the AACD; the web marketing course is going to be very comprehensive. I am also looking forward to connecting with friends and clients."

About Rosemont Media

Rosemont Media is a dental and medical Internet marketing agency that offers a comprehensive array of digital services for dentists and physicians. The San Diego-based company provides a full selection of customized products for medical and dental professionals, including responsive website design, search engine optimization and social media marketing strategies, content marketing, reputation management, and more. Rosemont Media is dedicated to offering the latest in design and marketing techniques along with market exclusivity to professionals in numerous dental and medical fields, including cosmetic and implant dentistry, orthodontics, plastic surgery, orthopaedic surgery, bariatric surgery, ophthalmology, and others. Rosemont Media has built and maintained hundreds of websites for practices across the United States, Canada, and in countries throughout the world.

To learn more about Rosemont Media, visit rosemontmedia.com and facebook.com/rosemontmedia.

