Williamsville Announces the Appointment of Four New Board Members

Williamsville Sears Management Inc. (OTC:WSML) ("WSML" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed four new members to its board of directors, effective May 1, 2018, reconstituting the board.



The new board members are:

Ms. Charlene Lawrence: currently Vice-President Human Resources at Palewater Global Management Inc.

Kent A.D. Clark: former Chief Executive Officer at AMVETS National Service Foundation

Jeff Moore: former Chief Financial Officer at HN Corp

Nicholas Jackson: founder of James Edgar LLC

The Chairman of the Board of Williamsville Sears Management Inc., Mandla J. Gwadiso: "I welcome all the new members to the Board, our plan is to strengthen our corporate governance processes as we head towards being fully reporting. If you want a corporation to succeed, you must build a strong structure as a foundation for a strategic growth and a boost for a sustainable revenue generation and profit enhancement. This is what we are beginning to do. Another four more members will be appointed soon in order to complete this process. We will be appointing another five more members to our board within the next ten business days."

About Nicholas Jackson

Nicholas Jackson is the founder of James Edgar LLC, a consulting firm that helps individuals establish a legal presence in their deserved domicile. Services range from business planning, business strategic planning, and tax planning which reduces the time for new a venture to launch. Prior to launching James Edgar, he studied law and business at the University of Arkansas, Emory University, and Mercer University where he proceeded to work in the world of consulting. Passionate about transactional law, the move into business consulting was a natural fit.

In addition to being a consultant, Nicholas has expertise in finance, legal, and administrative law. He has worked with several non-profits to help individuals in distress. Nicholas has had the pleasure to work in numerous capacities using all of his expertise to help businesses excel. Nicholas holds a Masters of Law in Transactional law from Emory University, School of Law, He also holds a Juris Doctor from University of Arkansas, School of Law and lastly a BBA with Mercer University, Stetson School of Business Economics

About Charlene D. Lawrence

Charlene is the Vice President of Human Resources at Palewater Global Management Inc. A highly successful and strategic Human Resources Leader, Charlene has worked to obtain a solid track record of over 10 years' experience delivering relevant and practical solutions and the ability to develop strong partnerships with employees across all levels of the organization. She has a great deal of experience managing a full portfolio of business units, as well as improving and maintaining sustainable relationships with indispensable partners. Through a consultative approach, she leads the planning, implementation, and governance of innovative talent management and develops programs for all levels that drive organizational effectiveness.

Backed by a dual Masters in HR Management and Business Leadership, she is regarded as a value-adding business partner in meeting the human capital needs of her employers and client companies.

About Kent A. D. Clark

Kent Clark is a global operational executive with expertise leading complex businesses in strategy, finance, logistics, human resources, administration and change management to drive efficiency, profitability and risk reduction. Most recently Kent served as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of AMVETS National Service Foundation, one of the largest and oldest Veterans Service Organizations in the United States. Kent transformed the organization, affiliated with multiple corporate entities, while working with the Boards of AMVETS National Service Foundation and Charities Inc. to drive growth and operational improvement.

Prior to AMVETS, Kent worked with the Legislative and Executive Branches of the United States Government, including advising the Chairman Emeritus of the House Appropriations Committee for all Appropriations subcommittees encompassing an $1.8 trillion+ budget. He was also a senior advisor on issues relating to Defense, National Security, Veterans Affairs and Military Construction.

Kent serves on the Board of Governors of the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations & Executives, the Board of Directors of the Military Order of Foreign Wars. His board and advisory work covers governance, finance, audit, logistics, strategic planning and development.

Kent is a Member and Fellow of the National Association for Corporate Directors, holding certifications in Cybersecurity, Leadership and Governance, and is a Member of the American College of Corporate Directors. He is also Certified as a Nonprofit Executive, Development Executive and Nonprofit Consultant from the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations & Executives and as a Demonstrated Master Logistician (DML) from the Society of Logistics Engineers.

A distinguished and highly decorated Veteran of the United States Army, Kent retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a 24-year military career. He worked with US allies, foreign militaries and governments, advised senior leaders of the US Armed Forces domestically and abroad on strategy, logistics and resource planning and led operations of major personnel deployments globally. Kent has regional expertise in Iraq, Kuwait, Africa and Afghanistan.

Kent earned a Post-Graduate Certificate in Legislative Studies and a Master of Arts in Public Policy Management from Georgetown University. He is also a graduate of the US Air Force, Air War College and the US Army War College.

About Jeff A. Moore

Jeffrey A. Moore is an accomplished Senior Executive, holding titles of Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and President spanning several industries, including energy, management consulting and for-profit and public funded higher education.

Most recently Moore served as CFO at a privately held, for-profit, nationally accredited school group in New England, with campuses in RI, MA and CT. Moore has extensive experience in areas of financial planning, analysis, business development and customer service. As a senior executive at a large utility, he was responsible for coordinating and implementing strategic and operational planning and forecasting processes, including preparation of the strategic five year plan and the five year financial forecast. Specific accountabilities include preparing for and facilitating an annual executive strategic planning process, including preparation of environmental scans, SWOT analysis and competitive intelligence research reports.

Moore holds degrees in Economics and Business Administration, as well as an MBA.

About Williamsville Sears Management Inc.

Williamsville Sears Management is a diversified holding corporation that was formed by Mandla J. Gwadiso. The group operates its own assets through a range of subsidiary companies up under its purview. The group's primary focus is in real estate, mining, media, transportation, entertainment and technology. The group uses vertical integration as a strategy of diversification and growth. The group plans to grow through acquisitions in Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.

Williamsville Sears Management actively seeks a select portfolio of high-calibre strategic subsidiaries which it acquires based on market trends and their ability to deliver strong returns to shareholders whilst enhancing the communities in which the investments are located. www.williamsville.us

