Bermuda insurance experts to speak at RIMS 2018 Forum

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bermuda's global insurance expertise will get the spotlight in a special executive forum hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) during this month's RIMS Annual Conference & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas.



Bermuda Executive Forum panelists at RIMS 2018, from left: (top row) Brian Quinn, Shanna Lespere, David Gibbons, Al Gier, Sophia Greaves; (bottom row) Paul Scope, Cathy Duffy, John Huff, Judy Gonsalves, Jeremy Cox





The Bermuda Executive Forum, organised in partnership with the Bermuda Captive Conference, will see two panels of senior industry and regulatory leaders from the island discussing the strengths of both the Bermuda market's world-leading captive insurance sector and its re/insurance hub. The session will be held on the morning of Tuesday, April 17 before that day's opening of the Risk & Insurance Management Society conference. The insurance industry's biggest yearly event, running April 15–18, attracts 10,000 risk-management professionals, service providers, senior executives and other decision-makers from a range of industries, along with hundreds of exhibitors.

"We've held numerous forums of this kind across the US, Canada and Latin America over the past three years, but this is the first time we've staged an event like this when we're attending RIMS. We're excited to showcase Bermuda's world-class talent to such a focused industry audience there," said the BDA's Jereme Ramsay, Business Development Manager for the risk sector. "We value our industry partners' commitment of time, effort and expertise to help increase awareness of the risk-transfer solutions Bermuda can offer. We look forward to welcoming brokers, risk managers and financial executives to a very informative event."

Premier the Hon David Burt and BDA CEO Ross Webber will welcome attendees at the Tuesday, April 17 forum, scheduled for 8–10am at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The first panel discussion, "Bermuda's Captive Insurance Solution," will examine Bermuda's leading role in the innovative industry that helps global businesses manage complex risks through self-insurance. Moderated by Brian Quinn, Managing Director of Granite Management, the panel includes David Gibbons, Partner, PwC; Al Gier, President, General International; Sophia Greaves, Director, Conyers Dill & Pearman; and Shanna Lespere, Chief Operating Officer, Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA).

"I'm looking forward to moderating this discussion, which will highlight the premier global captive domicile at the premier global risk-management event of the year," said Quinn. "We will address all the key aspects of the Bermuda captive regime, including the advantages our market offers for US risk managers, our stellar regulatory framework, the impact of US tax reform, and the full-service, one-stop-shop approach to captive management."

The second panel, titled "Bermuda: The World's Risk Capital," follows at 9:15am and focuses on trends and issues impacting global insurance and reinsurance companies in Bermuda, as well as the industry's outlook for the rest of 2018. Moderated by BDA Chair Paul Scope, Chairman, Willis Bermuda, the panel includes Jeremy Cox, CEO, Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA); Cathy Duffy, Senior Vice President, Underwriting Manager, XL Catlin; Judy Gonsalves, Chief Underwriting Officer, Chubb Bermuda; and John Huff, President & Chief Executive, Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR).

"RIMS is the ideal environment for the Bermuda message," noted Scope. "Risk-management business is our bedrock, and many of our clients will be in San Antonio at the RIMS 2018 gathering. Our panel will showcase our underwriting expertise, our advocacy, and our sensible regulation."

"It's a really beneficial initiative," agreed Huff. "I'm proud to take part and to be able to meet with attendees at RIMS and talk about the innovative risk-management solutions available from the Bermuda market."

US brokers and risk managers attending the forum will have a chance to win a Bermuda getaway (flight and hotel) draw prize; risk managers can also win a complimentary registration to the Bermuda Captive Conference in June. To register for the Bermuda Executive Forum at RIMS 2018, click here.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosemary Jones

Head of Communications & Marketing

rosemary@bda.bm

441 278-6558

441 337-4696

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business here smooth and beneficial.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06fb7e90-5a90-4448-8fb2-1caa302c2751