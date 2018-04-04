Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems

ST. LOUIS and MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Performance Systems, a subsidiary of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ:TRHC), today announced that George "Mike" Brett, MD, has been named Senior Vice President of Consulting. Dr. Brett, who retains his title of Chief Medical Officer for Capstone, will oversee Capstone's new Consulting Services team. Capstone Performance Systems provides expert Medicare risk adjustment services to Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and similar healthcare organizations to ensure proper reimbursement and optimal utilization of services and funds.



"As our physician lead, Dr. Brett enjoys broad admiration from Capstone clients, because of his unique skills in making clinical documentation excellence training relevant, achievable and enjoyable," said Richard Schamp, MD, CEO of Capstone Performance Systems. "We are confident Dr. Brett will provide the leadership and energy to advance our Consulting Services team and serve the mounting needs of the market."

Capstone Performance Systems continues to expand its presence in both the PACE and non-PACE markets. As US healthcare moves increasingly toward risk-adjusted payment models, the company has evolved its organizational infrastructure to serve its growing market. "Our physician client base nearly doubled in 2017, and we are training nearly 400 physicians in more than 60 organizations from coast to coast," Dr. Schamp continued. "To meet this demand, we tapped Dr. Brett to lead our Consulting Services team, which uses both technology and human expertise to address our clients' needs for scalability."

Dr. Brett has more than 30 years of experience in geriatric medicine and long-term care. Prior to joining Capstone Performance Systems in 2014, he served as the medical director for LIFE programs at Lutheran Senior Life in Western Pennsylvania. LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly) is part of the National PACE Program. Dr. Brett was also in private practice specializing in internal medicine and geriatrics. He is a frequent presenter on topics including polypharmacy in the elderly and risk adjustment.

About Capstone Performance Systems

Capstone Performance Systems specializes in helping organizations adjust processes and systems to capture timely, complete and accurate data. Expert staff deliver provider-to-provider/staff training in documentation and diagnosis coding; analyze data collection and submission processes; and deliver meaningful analytics for understanding the complexities of Medicare risk adjustment. Managing Medicare risk scores can have a significant impact on an organization's performance and revenue. Capstone is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare company. For more information, visit www.CapstonePerformanceSystems.com.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.TRHC.com.

