Indico Part of Demo Pit at Phorum 2018

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico, a provider of enterprise AI solutions for unstructured content, has been selected as a finalist for the Demo Pit at Phorum 2018, taking place on April 12th in Philadelphia. The annual competition, conducted by PACT, the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies, features the latest disruptive technologies for the enterprise and connects startups with C-level decision makers.



Indico is one of eleven finalists this year. Others include Aerial Applications, Apprentice.io, Best Energy Reduction Technologies, Boost Linguistics, Dash Solutions, HeavyWater, HiveIO, Slyce, Translator, and Vognition. In addition to showcasing their technology in the Phorum Demo Pit, each participant will present their company on the Demo Pit stage to a panel of judges and the Phorum audience.

Phorum 2018 is being held at the SugarHouse Event Center. The annual technology strategy conference gathers the Nation's leading minds and most innovative solutions around a single, trending topic. The event includes insights from leading experts; up-close interaction with relevant technology solutions and learnings from business leaders with first-hand experience capitalizing on what is new. For more information on the event, visit https://philadelphiapact.com/phorum-philly/.

About indico

indico is an enterprise AI solution for unstructured content. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of machine learning at a fraction of the time. For more information, visit. https://indico.io/.

