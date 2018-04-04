Databricks to Host AI Thought Leaders at Spark + AI Summit 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Databricks, provider of the leading Unified Analytics Platform and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, today announced Marc Andreessen as a keynote speaker for this year's Spark + AI Summit conference taking place in San Francisco from June 4-6, 2018. Andreessen will participate in a Fireside Chat with Databricks Co-founder and CEO, Ali Ghodsi. Spark + AI Summit, which is hosted by Databricks, is the leading event for data scientists, data engineers and business professionals to engage in discussions regarding data, analytics and practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The keynote agenda also includes the original creators of Apache Spark. Matei Zaharia, who is the Co-founder and Chief Technologist at Databricks and Assistant Professor at Stanford University, will talk about why large-scale data is essential to AI and how Apache Spark enables data and AI projects. Ali Ghodsi, together with Michael Armbrust, will present on the unification of big data and AI.

"Most enterprises are struggling to achieve the full potential of AI because it's really all about the data. The algorithms haven't changed in decades, but getting massive amounts of clean, labeled, real-time datasets to Machine Learning models is non-trivial," said Ghodsi. "Having a unified analytics platform that unifies AI with big data is critical to making AI achievable, and Apache Spark is the only unified analytics engine underpinning AI today."

Additional keynote speakers include:

Andrej Karpathy, Director of Artificial Intelligence at Tesla

Dawn Song, Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at University of California, Berkeley

Michael I. Jordan, Professor of Artificial Intelligence at University of California, Berkeley

More than 4,000 attendees at the Spark + AI Summit, previously known as Spark Summit, will attend three days of training sessions, presentations and networking events. This year's event will take place at the Moscone West Convention Center and will include over 180 talks. Key themes for this year's Spark + AI Summit include real-world AI use cases, the latest in deep learning frameworks and Apache Spark integration, best practices for productionizing machine learning models, and how to use Apache Spark at scale.

